The National Women’s Soccer League announced Wednesday that it had moved its championship game from Portland to Louisville at the request of players. The move comes two weeks after The Athletic published an investigative report that detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment and coercion against former Thorns coach Paul Riley. Riley, who had been the coach of the North Carolina Courage, was fired and had his coaching license suspended after the allegations came to light.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO