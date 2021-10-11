Meet Moose! Our Pet of the Week!
Today’s Pet of the Week is brought to us by Green Hills Animal Shelter and is sponsored by the Lamoni Veterinary Clinic. Please meet Moose! Moose is an approximately 2 year old Great Pyrenees/Labrador Retriever mix who came to Green Hills Animal Shelter after being abandoned at the home of a very kind person who was unable to keep him, but who was so smitten with his sweetness that they brought him to the shelter so that he would be safe and cared for while we help him find a true Forever Home of his very own.www.northwestmoinfo.com
Comments / 0