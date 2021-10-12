Robert Lee Warford, 87, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Robert Lee Warford of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 5, 2021, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 87. He was born August 16, 1934, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of August and Dorothy Erisman Warford. He married Sherrill D. Risk on April 7, 1962. Robert worked for the city of Leadville, Colorado, beginning his career as recruit patrolman and retired as Police Chief. Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and received many recognitions during his service. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Twin Lakes Gun Club, and was Scout Master of Troop #69 in Leadville, Colorado. He enjoyed shooting, fishing, metal detecting, working with youth groups, and being with family.