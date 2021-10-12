CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Home, AR

Robert Lee Warford, 87, Mountain Home (Kirby)

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Lee Warford of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 5, 2021, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 87. He was born August 16, 1934, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of August and Dorothy Erisman Warford. He married Sherrill D. Risk on April 7, 1962. Robert worked for the city of Leadville, Colorado, beginning his career as recruit patrolman and retired as Police Chief. Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and received many recognitions during his service. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Twin Lakes Gun Club, and was Scout Master of Troop #69 in Leadville, Colorado. He enjoyed shooting, fishing, metal detecting, working with youth groups, and being with family.

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-Covid infection

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said Thursday. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. "On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment," he said in a statement. "He is on...
POTUS
CNN

Andrew McCabe, fired by Trump, gets pension back

(CNN) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who had been fired hours before his retirement as then-President Donald Trump's political furor toward him grew, has settled a lawsuit with the Justice Department, allowing him to officially retire and to recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees and his pension.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sherrill, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
Mountain Home, AR
Obituaries
City
Kirby, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Mountain Home, AR
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Lee#Cremation#Police#U S Navy#American#Ar#Moab#The Ozark Vfw Post#The Twin Lakes Gun Club#P O Box

Comments / 0

Community Policy