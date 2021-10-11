Tampa Bay area mall to be auctioned following bankruptcy
October 11, 2021 - The 569,6750square-foot DeSoto Square Mall in Bradenton will be auctioned following a bankruptcy. The mall on 57.86 acres at 303 301 Blvd. West. A bid deposit of $1 million will be required by Oct. 12 to participate in the auction. In September 2020, the prior owners filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and the mall officially closed its doors in April 2021. Hudson’s Furniture currently occupies one of the large anchor spaces, according to the listing.stpetecatalyst.com
