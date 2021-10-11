CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navalny congratulates Nobel-winning Russian editor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whom many regarded as a top candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, has congratulated countryman Dmitry Muratov for winning it. Muratov, editor of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was named prize co-laureate last week along with investigative journalist Maria Ressa of...

hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian warships stage show of strength off Japan as a 'welcome message' for Tokyo's new PM after he declared sovereignty over disputed islands

Russian warships have staged a show of strength in the Sea of Japan after the country's new Prime Minister laid claim to a chain of islands controlled by Moscow. The Varyag, a Russian cruiser and flagship of the Pacific Fleet, took part in the drills alongside anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Tributs and 12 support ships on Monday.
WORLD
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize

MANILA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see. Ressa, founder of Philippine news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize...
ASIA
Vladimir Putin
Alexei Navalny
Maria Ressa
UPI News

Great power competition with Russia, China is a fallacy

Interestingly, the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations have pursued remarkably similar foreign policies based on a great power competition with Russia and principally China, as what is now, according to the Pentagon, "the pacing threat." President Barack Obama made the decision in 2011 to "pivot" to Asia, subsequently softened to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

Belarus risks Kremlin’s wrath after ‘abducting’ pro-Putin journalist from Moscow

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of abducting a journalist from Vladimir Putin's favourite newspaper, risking a split with his only remaining ally. Security officers from Belarus' KGB service allegedly kidnapped Gennady Mozheiko, a reporter from Russia's best-selling tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, in Moscow after he wrote an article about one of their most controversial operations.
EUROPE
The Associated Press

Putin says relations with Biden “working and stable”

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Kremlin has “constructive” relations with Washington and voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties. Putin, speaking during a panel discussion at an international energy conference in Moscow, also said that Russia stands ready to boost...
POTUS
Sand Hills Express

Russian prison designates opposition leader Navalny a terrorist

Russia’s prison officials have labeled jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny an extremist and a terrorist, according to a Monday post on his Instagram account. Navalny, who has now spent nearly nine months behind bars in Russia, has been previously regarded as a flight risk and was subject to constant checks, including nighttime raids by guards. He said on Instagram that he recently had been summoned before a committee that voted unanimously to change his status.
EUROPE
WREG

US talks global cybersecurity without a key player: Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is sitting down to talk cybersecurity strategy this week with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. The country that, unwittingly or not, hosts many of the criminal syndicates behind ransomware attacks was not invited to a two-day meeting starting Wednesday to […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Israel's new PM to meet with Putin in Sochi, Russia

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will for the first time as premier meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month, with Iran at the top of the agenda. Bennett will travel Oct. 22 to meet Putin in the seaside resort city of Sochi Russia, to discuss political, security and economic issues, including the Iran nuclear program. Israel and Russia have long kept the diplomatic door open. The two countries operate a military hotline to coordinate air force operations over Syria to avoid clashes. Israel often attacks Iranian-linked targets in Syria, while Russia has provided support to the Syrian government.Russia also is one of the international parties that negotiated a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The deal fell apart after then-President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018. But the new U.S. administration is now trying to revive the deal with other international powers — a step that Israel opposes.Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, met many times with Putin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Ukraine demands greater support from lukewarm EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday demanded more support from European leaders against Russia but came away from talks with few practical measures. Zelensky hosted European Council leader Charles Michel and European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen in Kiev as Europe faces a gas crisis after a surge in prices and drop in reserves. The Ukrainian leader, who fiercely opposes a new gas pipeline that is set to bypass his country and increase Europe's energy reliance on Russia, put the crisis front and centre on Tuesday. "It is necessary to develop a common long-term vision of Europe's energy security," Zelensky told a news conference after the talks.
ECONOMY
omahanews.net

Russian editor escapes to Ukraine as police interrogate wife, father

MOSCOW, Russia: The editor of a Russian news outlet which has repeatedly angered the Kremlin with its investigations has fled to Ukraine. Roman Dobrokhotov, editor-in-chief of The Insider, told Reuters that he is now wanted by Russia for crossing into another country, though he did not say which country he is in.
EUROPE

