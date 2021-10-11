Environmental update: The wet season and pollution prevention
The arrival of fall starts the official "wet season" in California, and whether or not we get rain (and we really hope we do!), it's always good to remember stormwater pollution prevention tips. When rain runs off roofs and pavements from the places where we live, shop, work and recreate, it flows onto streets and sidewalks, then enters the city's stormdrain system via stormdrain inlets along the street gutter.
