East Lyme, CT

East Haven man charged after striking police cruiser during stop in East Lyme

FOX 61
FOX 61
 3 days ago
EAST LYME, Conn — An East Haven man has been charged in an April 2021 incident where police said he tried to hit a police officer with his car. East Lyme police said Robert Amato, 59, was charged with interfering with an officer, assault on a public safety officer, and reckless endangerment in an April 26 incident. The department said one of its officers was investigating a vehicle parked at the commuter lot at Exit 74 on I-95 along with an officer from Groton Town Police.

