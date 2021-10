There's less than a week to go before GMC reveals what is expected to be a substantially refreshed version of its Sierra 1500 pickup. The October 21 debut was announced earlier this month and the truck is expected to share a number of its updates with the 2022 Chevy Silverado. To build anticipation for the 2022 Sierra, GMC has just teased the top dog of the range, the Sierra Denali Ultimate. For GMC, the 'Denali' badge indicates the epitome of luxury which is perhaps why the brand describes the new Sierra Denali Ultimate as "the most advanced and luxurious pickup in its class."

CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO