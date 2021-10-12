CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Severe Storms, Torrential Rain Come In Waves

By Mary Kay Kleist
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 10 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe weather Monday evening came in waves.

Multiple storm warnings were issued throughout the early evening. There were sightings of tornadoes southwest of the Chicago viewing area. Closer to home, the storms produced torrential rains and strong winds. Those storms moved out of Chicago by 10 p.m. and brought in cooler air overnight. On Tuesday, the clouds will linger, but no rain is expected for the White Sox-Astros playoff game.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Northwest Indiana just before 5 p.m. The warning covered Jasper, Porter and Newton counties until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.  A confirmed tornado was spotted in Marshall and Putnam County, north of Peoria. A tornado warning was in effect there until 5:30 p.m.

The Weather Service issued a tornado watch for dozens of counties in Illinois and five in northwest Indiana through 9 p.m.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the first wave of storms moved in late Monday afternoon, and the next one right behind it from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.  A line of strong storms moved through NW Indiana, from Lake of the Four Seasons toward Valparaiso around 5:20 p.m. Another pocket of storms was spotted in Kankakee County. Another cell with strong rain and winds swept through Calumet City and Munster, Ind. around 5:20 p.m.

Another thunderstorm warning was issued for Ford, LaSalle and Grundy counties until 6:45 p.m. Then again, more storm warnings for DeKalb, LaSalle, Lee and Ogle counties. A tornado warning was issued for LaSalle County until 7 p.m.

Weather spotters in Valparaiso reported wind gusts of up to 57 miles per hour. A trained spotter reported a brief tornado touchdown–about 30 seconds–in LaSalle County around 6:30 p.m.

The next wave included a large line of heavy rain that was moving into the south and west suburbs at 35 miles per hour as of 7:20 p.m. While those storms had plenty of rainfall, the severity was diminishing as they moved northeast into the city and Indiana, according to a NWS notice issued around 8:15 p.m.

In Hyde Park, the rain caused streets to fill with water as fallen leaves clogged sewer drains. Power was lost in about 500 homes in Plainfield after power lines fell.

Before the waves moved in, clouds and stable rain kept the atmosphere controlled. But a vigorous upper-level wave moved through, bringing strong lift and gusty, southerly winds.

Radar signatures were “sneaky” because they didn’t look all that impressive, but brief tornadoes had the potential to form.

TONIGHT: Low 59.

TUESDAY : Mostly cloudy. Cooler. High 71.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a storm. High 73.

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Patchy Frost Well Inland

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Frost Advisory is in effect for southern Wisconsin and a Freeze Warning has been issued for parts of Iowa. (Credit: CBS 2) If clouds clear enough, areas west of the Fox River Valley and far northwest could have patchy frost toward morning. It will be chilly Thursday night as the sprinkles taper off, with a low of 43 and upper 30s inland. It will also be cooler than normal on Friday, with a high of 53. (Credit: CBS 2) A better display of frost will be seen area-wide Saturday morning. The weekend features a soaking rain developing Sunday through Monday. Heaviest rain along and south of I-80. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Saturday is 57, Sunday 55.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperature Drop Friday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– After a relatively warm week, Friday morning’s weather is a shock to the system. Temperatures start in the 40s with some frost possible. Friday’s high is only 54 degrees with lake effect rain showers or sprinkles possible across Northwest Indiana. Feeling a sharp change in temps this morning. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/SM4ZAc2w9G — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) October 22, 2021 After a cold and frosty start Saturday morning, temps rebound into the 50s underneath a partly cloudy sky. Sunday is shaping up to be a rainy day, especially south of the city where a few inches of rain is possible through Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

NOAA Releases 2021-2022 Winter Outlook

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their winter weather outlook on Thursday for the upcoming season. For the the Chicago area, the outlook does have some positive news – especially for areas still dealing with drought conditions. (Credit: droughtmonitor.unl.edu The latest drought monitor, also released Thursday, has parts of Lake County, Illinois; McHenry County; and Dekalb County under severe drought conditions. Northern Cook and Kane County are still under moderate drought conditions. Courtesy: NOAA Today’s outlook from NOAA is showing improving drought conditions or drought conditions ending for northern Illinois this winter. Above average rainfall is expected this winter due...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cool Down In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cool down is in effect. Mostly cloudy with a much cooler feel Thursday as afternoon temps hold in the 50s. There is a limited chance for a passing shower at times. The chill settles in tonight as lows drop into the 40s. Seasonably cool weather lasts into Saturday as rain chances increase after dark. Next wave of rain arrives Sunday and lingers into next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cool Changes

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain moves out overnight and cool air moves in. The low for Wednesday night is 53. (Credit: CBS 2) After 3 days in the 70s, we fall into the 50s right through the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Thursday is 57 with extra clouds and stray sprinkles. The high for Friday is 56 with partly cloudy conditions. (Credit: CBS 2) The normal high is 61 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

La Niña Returns For Second Year In A Row: What This Could Mean For Chicago’s Winter Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern has returned to the Northern Hemisphere and this could produce another volatile winter for Chicago. La Niña occurs when cooler than average water temperatures are recorded near the equator in the eastern Pacific Ocean, west of South America. Courtesy: NOAA/climate.gov This change in seawater temperature thousands of miles away will produce changes in weather patterns across North America. During a La Niña event, the jet stream is positioned more northward, making for a more extreme weather pattern for parts of the country: From increasing drought conditions in the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Pleasant Parade Weather Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After the low drops to 52 Monday night, mild southwesterly winds will pull temperatures Tuesday into the 70s. It will be in the upper 60s for the Chicago Sky WNBA Championship rally and parade during the midday hours Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) High clouds will increase ahead of the next cold front. (Credit: CBS 2) Showers develop by sunset Wednesday as the front moves into our area. For Wednesday, the high is 73. (Credit: CBS 2) A leftover shower is possible early Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Another Warm, Sunny Fall Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another warm and sunny fall day is ahead. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 70s with warm breezes in the afternoon. What 2 Watch: Warm breezes boost temps back into the low 70s. ☀️ Shower chances late tomorrow before another sharp cool down. Join us for @cbschicago — live stream us here: https://t.co/XEukXMY44F pic.twitter.com/c1VPMxnaRn — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) October 19, 2021 Clouds return Wednesday as scattered showers arrive later in the day. Cooler temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Multiple Vehicles Wrecked In Chaotic Crash In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several vehicles, including at least one police truck, were demolished in a chaotic crash in Englewood Tuesday night. A work truck flipped over Tuesday night in the crash at 63rd Street and Normal Avenue, along with several cars. A police truck was also smashed on the front end, but it was not a Chicago Police vehicle. There was no word if anyone was hurt. As to what led to the mess, police were still on the scene investigating Tuesday night.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
