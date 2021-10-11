Tornado Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Greene The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Greene County in southwestern Illinois * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Athensville, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Greene County, including the following locations Wrights. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN