Presidential Election

Republicans need to stop humoring Trump's 2020 election lies

By Zachary Faria
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should be fairly easy for Republicans to acknowledge that the 2020 presidential election wasn’t stolen. Apparently, it’s more difficult for some than others. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is the most recent prominent Republican seemingly unable to state the obvious. When pressed by Fox News’s Chris Wallace, Scalise repeatedly pivoted to talking about states that did not follow their own election laws. This obviously was a problem, but it deliberately and dishonestly dodges the question “Was the 2020 election stolen?”

