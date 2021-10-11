Teresa M. Dutton 1962 - 2021

Teresa M. Dutton, age 59, of Great Bend, Kan. passed from this earthly life to Eternal Glory on Friday morning, Oct. 8, 2021 at her home in Great Bend. Teresa was born on Aug. 9, 1962 at Fort Worth, Texas to Bill and Patty Attwood, and grew up in Shawnee, Okla. and lived in Belle Plaine, Kan. and Wichita, Kan. before moving to Great Bend in 1986. She was united in marriage to Steven K. Dutton on July 21, 1996 at Great Bend, Kan. Teresa completed the Cosmetology Program at Barton Community College and was also a licensed CAN, and her passion for helping others led to her position as Assistant Director of the Central Kansas Dream Center in Great Bend, where she had been working for the past 7 years. She loved crafts and outdoor activities, especially kayaking, canoeing, and hiking, and dearly loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Teresa was a longtime member of Encounter Church in Great Bend, Kan. where she was an Alumni of the Women Of Valor Discipleship Ministry.