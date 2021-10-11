CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Bend, KS

Teresa M. Dutton 1962 - 2021

Great Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeresa M. Dutton, age 59, of Great Bend, Kan. passed from this earthly life to Eternal Glory on Friday morning, Oct. 8, 2021 at her home in Great Bend. Teresa was born on Aug. 9, 1962 at Fort Worth, Texas to Bill and Patty Attwood, and grew up in Shawnee, Okla. and lived in Belle Plaine, Kan. and Wichita, Kan. before moving to Great Bend in 1986. She was united in marriage to Steven K. Dutton on July 21, 1996 at Great Bend, Kan. Teresa completed the Cosmetology Program at Barton Community College and was also a licensed CAN, and her passion for helping others led to her position as Assistant Director of the Central Kansas Dream Center in Great Bend, where she had been working for the past 7 years. She loved crafts and outdoor activities, especially kayaking, canoeing, and hiking, and dearly loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Teresa was a longtime member of Encounter Church in Great Bend, Kan. where she was an Alumni of the Women Of Valor Discipleship Ministry.

www.gbtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
City
Newton, KS
City
Belle Plaine, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Tribune, KS
Great Bend, KS
Obituaries
City
Hoisington, KS
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission opposes adding justices

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court released its first report Thursday, suggesting that an expansion of the court would be unlikely to achieve balance and instead recommending the rotation of justices. "There are also reasons to doubt that Court expansion necessarily would produce benefits in terms of diversity of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary Notice#Funerals#Cremation#The Cosmetology Program#Barton Community College#Encounter Church#Funeral Services
ABC News

Prince William criticizes space tourism race, says focus should be on saving Earth

As Prince William prepares to deliver his Earthshot Prize to people saving the planet, he aimed some criticism at billionaires sending people to space. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," William, 39, said in a new BBC interview, referring to the current race for space tourism led by billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me -- that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy