Jon Pardi Delivers Incredible Renditions Of Randy Travis’ “On The Other Hand” And “Forever And Ever, Amen”

Jon Pardi has been known to kill a country cover or… ten.

We’ve seen him cover everything from George Strait to Tom Petty, Dwight Yoakam, and even Metallica.

But this time, he’s covering the legend himself, Mr. Randy Travis.

Travis is being honored with the CMAs “Artist of a Lifetime” award, and rightfully so. What better way to pay your respects to a living legend than doing a nice lil’ tribute?

Pardi kicked things off by discussing his appreciation for the country music hall of famer:

“Randy Travis is country. When you think legendary country, it’s Randy Travis. I’m such a big fan of Randy, it goes to show your influences will guide you to what you wanna do, if you do it right.

Being a part of music now, with all the new artists, and then you got legends like Randy who are all apart of this big community, and now my name’s in that same hat as Randy.”

He then proceeded to perform some stripped down, acoustic covers of Travis’ hit songs “On the Other Hand,” and “Forever and Ever Amen.”

When it comes to ’80s and ’90s country… nobody covers it quite like Jon Pardi.