CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How effects legend Phil Tippett went from Star Wars and Jurassic Park to Mad God

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who cares about science fiction, fantasy, or action movies from the 1970s to the 1990s grew up with the work of animator and special-effects guru Phil Tippett, whether they know it or not. He’s a legend in the industry, launched into prominence with his stop-motion work on the original Star Wars trilogy, from designing and shooting Chewbacca’s holographic chess set in Star Wars to animating the Tauntauns and AT-ATs in The Empire Strikes Back. His groundbreaking work on both the practical and digital dinosaur effects on Jurassic Park won him an Oscar and gave him the freedom to launch his own studio. It also made him a long-running meme: The film billed him as “Dinosaur Supervisor,” which led internet jokesters to note that he didn’t do his one job, since the dinosaurs escaped and started eating people.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
pophorror.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Interview: Phil Tippett Of ‘Mad God’

Phil Tippett has contributed more to the magic found in movies than he gets recognition for. A true wizard behind the curtain, Tippett first became enthralled with the worlds of stop-motion and creature creation thanks to the works of Ray Harryhausen, but his own innate abilities would prove to be monumental. Over time, he designed dinosaurs for Jurassic Park, attached his creative strategies to Star Wars for the AT-AT Imperial Walkers, the infamous Rancor, and even Jabba the Hutt himself. Let’s not forget his work on Robocop.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New Star Wars Shorts on Disney+ Spotlight Saga's Sound Effects

It was announced yesterday that the highly-anticipated The Book of Boba Fett is hitting Disney+ in December, and it's not the only Star Wars content to look forward to on the streaming service. The new animated series, Star Wars: Visions, dropped last week and a new set of shorts titled Galaxy of Sounds became available to watch yesterday. "Star Wars Galaxy of Sounds explores the ambience of a galaxy far, far away through themes such as wonder, excitement, oddities, and more. Be immersed in the hum of Coruscant at golden hour, listen to the light side of the Force as Rey connects to past Jedi, and observe booming lightsaber duels. Experience the nostalgic sounds of Star Wars from across the franchise," the Disney+ description reads.
TV & VIDEOS
Y105

‘Cobra Kai’ Shows How the ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy Went Wrong

The Star Wars sequels and Cobra Kai are both legacyquels; movies or television shows set years after their original texts that reintroduce beloved fan favorite heroes who then pass the torch to a new generation of characters that can carry the franchise (Star Wars or The Karate Kid, in these specific cases) into the future. But Star Wars fizzled out with the hugely disappointing The Rise of Skywalker, while Cobra Kai has become one of the most entertaining shows on television, with four seasons so far, and at least one more on the way in the years ahead.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Tippett
Person
Hieronymus Bosch
Person
Dennis Muren
FanSided

Poe Dameron became a living legend in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

After Poe Dameron crash-lands on Mustafar in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, he is treated like a celebrity and living legend. When Graballa the Hutt hears the name Poe Dameron, he is ecstatic to be in the company of the pilot who blew up Starkiller Base and who led the Resistance in the Battle of Exegol. Always focused on how to expand his business, Graballa treats Poe like a VIP. Graballa hopes that Poe can provide a celebrity endorsement and become the official spokesman for his Sith-inspired hotel.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

How Star Wars: The Clone Wars Introduced a New Sound for the Saga

Few scores in Hollywood history are as iconic as the ones composed by the legendary John Williams for the Star Wars saga. In fact, Williams’ compositions are as fundamental to the galaxy far, far away as George Lucas’ imagination and the writing of Joseph Campbell. Without his music, Star Wars would have never been a hit back in 1977.
MOVIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
E! News

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen. Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Mad Scientist#Tauntauns#The Empire Strikes Back
kiss951.com

Nicole Kidman Makes Rare Comments About Marriage to Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman says her first marriage, to Tom Cruise, taught her how to navigate heartbreak. The 54-year-old Oscar winner talked to Harper’s Bazaar in their October issue about her marriage to Cruise, 59. “I was young. I think I offered it up?” she said of being married to her Eyes...
CELEBRITIES
963xke.com

You Should Watch This Guy Do an Amazing Robin Williams Impression

I don’t know if there’s a ROBIN WILLIAMS biopic in the works, but it looks like an actor named JAMIE COSTA is already campaigning for the lead. Jamie looks like a young Robin Williams, and he does a SPOT-ON impression. And he just released a video called “Robin Test Footage Scene” that makes a huge case for him.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Grumpy Old Spacemen: George Takei Mocks William Shatner Over Space Flight

George Takei didn’t let a little thing like interstellar travel dampen his long-fiery feud with his former Star Trek co-star William Shatner. The actor who portrayed Sulu on the series mocked Captain Kirk over the latter’s trip to space Wednesday aboard a Blue Origin craft. Speaking to Page Six after Shatner’s brief-but-historic “profound experience,” Takei referred to Shatner as a 90-year-old “guinea pig” to see space’s impact on an “unfit” specimen. “So 90-years-old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study,” Takei said, “Although he’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Please Stop Sending Her Videos of Impersonator Jamie Costa

One actor hoping to showcase his talents as a Robin Williams impersonator has caused quite the stir among fans of the late comic on the internet — but his resurgence has inadvertently stirred up some feelings of grief in the actor’s family too. When fans began sending actor Jamie Costa’s recent test reel as the late Robin Williams to Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, it triggered a lot of emotions — and Zelda is asking those fans to please stop.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy