Plymouth Meeting, PA

Plymouth Meeting Mother, Daughter Duo Find Their Second Careers in OMG! Pretzels

 3 days ago

Image via OMG! Pretzels.

Plymouth Meeting mother and daughter Lynn and Stephanie Kriebel are finding great success in their second careers thanks to an old family recipe, writes M English for The Times Herald.

Lynn, a former nurse, and Stephanie, a teacher by training, started OMG! Pretzels in 2014 as a two-woman cottage industry in Lynn’s kitchen. The brand was based around the garlic-dusted treats Lynn created for her children decades ago.

The name came from the feeling people get when they try the tasty treat.

“Once you pop one in your mouth, ‘OMG!’ comes popping out!” said the pair.

Many pretzel connoisseurs agree as the company grew from first-year sales of around $15,000 to $300,000 in the first three quarters of 2021.

“We’ve had slow but steady growth since we started,” said Lynn.

While the offerings are not cheap – they go for $8 to $9 per eight-ounce bag of OMG! Pretzels – Stephanie believes they are popular due to both the quality of seasoning and the nuggets.

While OMG! Pretzels is in charge of seasoning pretzels, the nuggets they use come from one of the best suppliers in the business.

“Our blends are unique, and we don’t skimp on the seasonings,” she said.

Read more about OMG! Pretzels in The Times Herald.

