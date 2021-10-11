CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAA Elections 2021: Prakash Raj Announces His Resignation From Tollywood’s Apex Industry Body After Losing Vote

Cover picture for the articlePained over ‘regionalism’ dominating the just-concluded Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections, acclaimed actor Prakash Raj on Monday announced his resignation from Tollywood’s apex industry body. Stating that his self-respect does not allow him to continue in the MAA, he made it clear however that he would continue to act in Telugu films and maintain his relationship with the industry and fans. MAA Elections 2021: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna and Other Tollywood Stars Cast Votes in Hyderabad!

