MAA Elections 2021: Prakash Raj Announces His Resignation From Tollywood’s Apex Industry Body After Losing Vote

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is in jail for a medication case for over per week, along with his bail pleas being rejected in court docket. The star child’s arrest has been the speak of the city and celebrities have been placing ahead their totally different reactions. This consists of a few of them popping out in solidarity with Aryan Khan’s dad and mom, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and others who’ve penned notes for the teenager.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO