4 Officers Not Charged for Shooting Black Man 8 Times, Remain on Administrative Leave

By Mary Ellen Cagnassola
 3 days ago
The four officers said that 24-year-old Kwamena Ocran fired at them first. A grand jury declined to take the case to trial because of a lack of evidence.

