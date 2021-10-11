DoNotComply Push Surges on Social Media, Urging Others to Resist Vaccine Mandates

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – We’ve heard the CDC’s urgent message for pregnant women to get the covid 19 vaccine. What you may not have heard is that message came out after the deadliest month for pregnant women of the entire pandemic. According to CDC data,, more expecting mothers died of the coronavirus during the month of August, 2021 than any other month since the pandemic began. Many of them, according to doctors, who avoided getting the COVID vaccine after being frightened by things they’d seen on social media.

