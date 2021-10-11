CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
#DoNotComply Push Surges on Social Media, Urging Others to Resist Vaccine Mandates

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
As more mandates are put into place, resistance has grown on the internet.

Tillicum
3d ago

NO SHOTS ARE FULLY APPROVED BY THE FDA. A recent phone call confirmed that the Pfizer vaccine has only had its EUA extended. We need massage lawsuits to apply the Nuremberg Code.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

