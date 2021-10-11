CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Now every Twitter web user can ‘soft block’ annoying followers

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter is rolling out a new feature that lets any user on the web remove a follower without blocking them, an action also known as a “soft block.”. To soft block a follower, head to your profile, click followers, click the three-dot menu next to a follower, and then click the option “Remove this follower.” (You can see what that option looks like in an image from Twitter at the top of this post.) A follower you remove won’t be notified of the change.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Adblock Inc. Poll: 83% of Ad Blocking Software Users Rate Autoplay Videos “Very” Annoying

Poll also finds that 71% consider promotional pop-ups “very” annoying. While most internet distractions are annoying, some are more annoying than others. Asked to rate six common internet distractions on a scale of “very,” “somewhat,” or “not” annoying, 83% of respondents to a global poll of 754 users of ad blocking software rated autoplay/floating videos “very” annoying. Coming in second, 71% of respondents rated promotional pop-ups “very” annoying. The poll was fielded in August 2021 by Adblock Inc. Complete results of the poll are as follows:
INTERNET
cleveland19.com

West Side Market blocks vendor on Twitter following critical tweets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A long-time West Side Market vendor has apparently been blocked by the market on Twitter and a local professor suggests it could be a First Amendment violation. “The WSM doesn’t support or champion its vendors, it doesn’t recognize or celebrate success. We are on our own,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Follower
Cheddar News

Twitter Adds New ‘Soft Block’ Feature

Twitter has introduced a soft block feature to its platform. You can now remove a follower without them knowing, preventing them from seeing your tweets on their timeline. However, that former follower will still be able to see your tweets by clicking on your profile and can send direct messages.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Variety

Snapchat Down: App Experienced Widespread Technical Issues for More Than Three Hours

UPDATED: Snapchat users reported problems accessing the app Wednesday, in what appeared to be an outage affecting multiple regions for more than three hours. User reports of problems with Snapchat from across the U.S. started to surge at about 7:15 a.m. ET, according to uptime-monitoring site DownDetector. Many Snapchat users said they couldn’t post Stories or send messages. The company’s support account on Twitter on Wednesday acknowledged the issues in a post, saying, “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now — hang tight, we’re looking into it!” At 10:31 a.m. ET, the account gave the all clear,...
CELL PHONES
99.9 KTDY

Does the 'Facebook Phone Shake' Really Work?

There is a screenshot that has been making its rounds around social media, and I want to know if it really works. According to the meme, a recent Facebook update allows you to shake your phone to report a problem or to report a post for violating Facebook's Terms of Service...
CELL PHONES
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
rnbcincy.com

Beauty Influencer Briana Monique Slammed For Making Ignorant Comments About Nappy Hair

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beauty influencer Briana Monique is under fire for making ignorant comments about “nappy” African American hair during a recent beauty review video. The Youtube personality, who boasts nearly 344k followers, was reviewing a black-owned hair product, but it’s unclear as to what the name of the brand was.
HAIR CARE
Business Insider

A second Facebook whistleblower says she's willing to testify before Congress and that she's shared documents with a US law agency

The former Facebook employee Sophie Zhang is willing to testify before Congress, she told CNN. Zhang said she'd shared documentation about "potential criminal violations" with US law enforcement. Zhang criticized Facebook in a 7,800-word memo after she was fired in 2020. Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist who went...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy