How Ravens long snapper Nick Moore reached NFL after leaving Red Sox, baseball behind

By Evan Lewis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball is the second sport Ravens long snapper Nick Moore has played professionally. Out of high school, Moore signed with the Boston Red Sox’s farm system. He played as third baseman from 2011 to 2014, when he was eventually cut from the roster before the 2015 season. He never made it past Single-A. During his time with the Red Sox, he became friends with now Dodgers star Mookie Betts, who was his roommate.

