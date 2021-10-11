Bears defense, running attack back up Justin Fields
By GENE CHAMBERLAIN
AP
3 days ago
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — As long as rookie quarterback Justin Fields is still learning on the fly, it never hurts the Chicago Bears to have someone else who can shoulder the burden. Fields threw for just 111 yards in Sunday’s 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, but the...
The quarterback situation for the Bears experienced no change at Thursday's practice and so the arrow is pointing toward Justin Fields starting over Andy Dalton for the moment. All the while, the arrow is pointing up for nose tackle Eddie Goldman. For the first time since before the season opener,...
Bears coach Matt Nagy wanted to maintain the mystery about his starting quarterback all the way to kickoff against the Lions on Sunday, but the team announced Justin Fields will start after downgrading Andy Dalton to doubtful. Dalton, Nagy’s preferred starter, is working back from the bone bruise he suffered...
How Fields and Mooney have developed growing chemistry originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When talking about what makes an offense go, in any sport, one thing you hear mentioned often is “chemistry.” It’s intangible. You can’t measure it, but you can sense it. And the only way to develop it, is to play with the same group of people, a whole lot.
After a lackluster first start last week, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is giving fans plenty of excitement in today’s game against the Detroit Lions. Midway through the third quarter, Chicago have dominated on both sides of the ball. They lead 21-0 due in no small part to a much better performance from Fields.
(670 The Score) Rookie Justin Fields will start at quarterback for the Bears against the Lions on Sunday, the team announced Saturday evening. The Bears revealed the news while simultaneously downgrading veteran quarterback Andy Dalton (knee) from questionable to doubtful to play. Bears coach Matt Nagy had previously indicated the team would make a game-time decision on its starting quarterback. Sunday will mark the second start of Fields’ professional career. His first came in a 26-6 loss to the Browns last Sunday, when he struggled in going 6-of-20 for 68 yards and was sacked nine times behind a porous offensive line.
A week ago Wednesday, coach Matt Nagy named Justin Fields the starter because he didn’t want the Bears’ quarterback situation to distract his team. Nine days later — but, really, it feels like nine years — Nagy chose not to name a starting quarterback Friday, adding another ring to the circus during a week in which he chose not to publicly disclose Sunday’s play-caller and, in an offensive meeting, asked his players to speak up about what scheme changes they wanted to see.
The Chicago Bears will wait until game time to announce their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Detroit, choosing between Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields has been able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton has been limited every day. Dalton is suffering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields took some inspiration from Russell Wilson and flashed the skills that made him the No. 11 overall pick in the draft. It was just what the Bears needed. Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and Chicago bounced back from one of the worst offensive...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is the starter moving forward, head coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday. Nagy's announcement comes 48 hours after he insisted that Andy Dalton (knee) is still the Bears' starter when healthy. "He's done everything to show us that he's ready for this opportunity," Nagy said of Fields during Wednesday's press conference. "After this past weekend and the growth we saw with Justin, the discussions we had were to go this direction." Fields fared much better in his second start last week, completing 11-of-17 passes for 209 yards with an interception, following a debut where he completed 6-of-20 passes for 68 scoreless yards. Nagy's commitment to the first-round pick is an upgrade for Allen Robinson's and Darnell Mooney's rest-of-season outlook, as Fields is averaging 9.3 air yards per attempt, compared to Dalton only averaging 4.0 per throw. Fields and the Bears have a tough draw against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.
CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Bears came away with a much-needed victory on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. Using the term "much-needed" just four weeks into the NFL season may raise a few eyebrows but for the Bears, winning in week 4 wasn't just about getting back to .500. It was about continuing to build the confidence of rookie quarterback Justin Fields.
Last week against the Browns, the Bears’ offense was an absolute disaster. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who started on short notice due to Andy Dalton’s injury status, walked into that game with no help whatsoever from head coach Matt Nagy and his offensive staff. The result was a 26-6 thrashing by the Browns, Fields completed six of 20 passes for 68 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, nine sacks for 67 lost yards, and a quarterback rating of 41.2.
10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears combined a smothering defensive effort with the offensive line’s best performance to date to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9 on Sunday afternoon at raucous Allegiant Stadium. 1. The music pumped so loudly in the visitors locker room, you could hear it through several sets of walls in the bowels of this stunning new stadium just off the Strip. Bears fans ...
The Justin Fields era has officially begun in Chicago. No injury or performance caveats. Just the future of the franchise finally getting the reins to his team. It was a moment many Bears fans didn’t expect this week, especially as Matt Nagy led off with “Andy Dalton will be a full participant in practice” on Wednesday.
CHICAGO (2-2) at LAS VEGAS (3-1) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Raiders by 5, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chicago 2-2; Las Vegas 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat Bears 24-21 on Oct. 6, 2019, in London. LAST WEEK: Bears beat Lions...
Maybe a fine is the best way to protect Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields. Bears head coach Matt Nagy joked Monday that maybe he would say that he fined the first-year quarterback for a spin move he likes to do when he runs but not really fine Fields. Nagy is...
Don’t look now, but the Chicago Bears are on a two-game winning streak. That has slowed the questions about Matt Nagy’s job status, but there’s plenty for Brad Biggs to dive into in his weekly Bears mailbag entering Sunday’s game at Soldier Field against the rival Green Bay Packers. Is it more important to teach Justin Fields how to win as a game manager or to lose but develop his passing game? ...
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Since Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre joined the Packers in 1992, the Bears have started 19 quarterbacks against their rivals from Green Bay. On Sunday at Soldier Field, rookie Justin Fields will bring that number to 20. The Packers have started three...
