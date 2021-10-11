CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears defense, running attack back up Justin Fields

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN
AP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — As long as rookie quarterback Justin Fields is still learning on the fly, it never hurts the Chicago Bears to have someone else who can shoulder the burden. Fields threw for just 111 yards in Sunday’s 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, but the...

pro32.ap.org

