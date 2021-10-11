Here's How Much George And Amal Clooney's Wedding Cake Really Cost

George and Amal Clooney's romance is one for the books. One of Hollywood's most charming love stories, the famous couple met for the first time through a mutual friend in July 2013, at George's Lake Como home. "I got a call from my agent who said, 'I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you're going to marry,'" George said during any appearance on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" with David Letterman. "It really worked out that way." Almost a year after the couple went on their first date, a visit to the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, the Oscar winner got down on one knee and proposed. "It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes, because she was so shocked," he to The Hollywood Reporter.