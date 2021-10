Thorp football coach Keldric Stokes was named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week on Wednesday. Stokes, in his third season leading the Cardinals, has guided the team to a 6-1 record this fall as it transitions to eight-player football. Thorp went 0-8 in the year before Stokes took over, and is now one of the top eight-player teams in the area.

8 DAYS AGO