The Untold Truth Of Bill Yosses From Baker's Dozen

By Felix Behr
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The world of competition baking shows has grown even wider with the addition of Hulu's brand-new series, "Baker's Dozen." As TV Passport explains, the show will be rather similar in format to Netflix's, "Nailed It!," as each episode gets a new roster of competing bakers vying for a cash prize, baking fame, and a Golden Rolling Pin. As for the hosts, participants get to hang around Tamera Mowry-Housley and French-trained pastry chef William "Bill" Yosses (via Hulu).

Barack Obama
Michelle Obama
Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

