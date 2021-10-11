The Untold Truth Of Bill Yosses From Baker's Dozen

One part "No Reservations" and one part "Fear Factor," "Bizarre Foods" has been enthralling and horrifying Travel Channel viewers for over a decade. Host Andrew Zimmern has turned his passion for little-known and under-explored areas of the culinary universe into a media empire. From cow placenta in Washington to stinky Tofu in Taipei, if it's unusual, Zimmern has probably put it in his mouth (via The Daily Meal). Despite the intimidating nature of the things he eats on the show, Zimmern's mission isn't to poke fun at the food served by the people he interacts with. He's quick to emphasize that his taste for adventure allows him to take part in delicious, one-of-a-kind food experiences he would never know about if he played it safe.

