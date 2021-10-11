The Untold Truth Of Bill Yosses From Baker's Dozen
The world of competition baking shows has grown even wider with the addition of Hulu's brand-new series, "Baker's Dozen." As TV Passport explains, the show will be rather similar in format to Netflix's, "Nailed It!," as each episode gets a new roster of competing bakers vying for a cash prize, baking fame, and a Golden Rolling Pin. As for the hosts, participants get to hang around Tamera Mowry-Housley and French-trained pastry chef William "Bill" Yosses (via Hulu).www.mashed.com
