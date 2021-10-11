CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Israel a step closer to commercial drones with latest tests

By JACK JEFFERY Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAhjm_0cNzU3aL00

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Dozens of drones floated through the skies of Tel Aviv on Monday, ferrying cartons of ice cream and sushi across the city in an experiment that officials hope provided a glimpse of the not-too-distant future.

Israel's National Drone Initiative, a government program, carried out the drill to prepare for a world in which large quantities of commercial deliveries will be made by drones to take pressure off highly congested urban roads. The two-year program aims to apply the capabilities of Israeli drone companies to establish a nationwide network where customers can order goods and have them delivered to pick up spots.

The project, now in the third of eight stages, is still in its infancy and faces many questions about security and logistics.

“We had 700 test flights at the start of this year and now we are close to 9,000 flights,” said Daniella Partem, from Israel Innovation Authority, a partner in the drone initiative.

Israel is a global leader in drone technology, with much of its expertise rooted in the highly technologized military. Many of the 16 companies participating in the drone initiative have links to the military.

According to Partem, the initiative was inspired by the halting effect that COVID-19 had on the transportation of medical supplies in early 2020.

An early stage tested the transport of medicines and blood plasma by drones. The initiative has since carried out wider tests in three different urban districts in Israel and hopes to promote legislation that would allow drones to be widely used through an app that customers and clients can use.

Israel's population of 9.3 million people is largely packed in in urban centers, with major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem suffering from high levels of road congestion. Access to Israel airspace is highly regulated by security officials, and flying a drone requires a permit from the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority.

The initiative faces many obstacles. Officials will have to ensure that drones can handle flights through turbulent weather conditions and that the skies can be quickly cleared in case of war or emergency. There are also issues of privacy.

“Once you have a drone that actually takes photos or videos you create a totally new dimension of privacy invasion,” said Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, digital technology expert and fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, a think tank in Jerusalem.

The drone initiative has already tried to address such concerns by using cameras that can help the machine land, but don't have the resolution to take detailed photos.

The drone initiative has worked in cooperation with the aviation authority since its first flight tests in January. Five more tests are planned over the next 14 months.

"One day, we will have drone-powered taxis in the sky," said Yoely Or, co-founder of Cando Drones, one of the companies that participated in Monday's experiment.

"

Comments / 0

Related
C4ISR & Networks

Morocco and Israel to sign kamikaze drone deal

BEIRUT — Morocco and Israel are expected to sign a deal that would see the two countries co-produce kamikaze drones, according to a Moroccan military and security affairs expert with knowledge of the plans. Israel’s defense minister is expected to visit the African country soon and sign defense cooperation agreements...
MILITARY
DRONELIFE

Dual-Use Drone Technology: Closing the Gap Between Military and Commercial Applications

Dual-use drone technology offers new opportunities for drone service providers, manufacturers, and both military and commercial customers. The following is a guest post by Edmond Hennessy, CEO Performance Marketing Group (PMGResults). DRONELIFE neither accepts nor makes payment for guest posts. The previously clear lines between Defense and Commercial technology developments...
TECHNOLOGY
bloomberglaw.com

FAA Needs to Unleash the Commercial Potential of Drones

A new era of aviation innovation is upon us as drones—uncrewed, autonomous aircraft—take flight alongside traditional crewed aircraft. Tucked within President Biden’s recent Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy is an affirmation of the “great potential” of drones and a directive for federal regulators to “facilitate innovation that fosters U.S. market leadership and market entry” for emerging aviation technologies such as this one.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Drones#Taxis#Israeli#Partem
AFP

Flying sushi: Israel readies for delivery drone traffic jams

Drone powerhouse Israel is translating the know-how of air force veterans to the delivery of sushi and ice-cream, as companies tap their expertise to avoid collisions in increasingly crowded skies. On a grassy stretch of a Tel Aviv beachfront, three drones flew above shiny high-rises this week, propellers buzzing as they lowered down onto landing pads. Two carried sushi, and a third hauled cans of beer. Their flight was made possible by High Lander, an Israeli company that specialises in traffic control for autonomous drones, and Cando, which helps craft drone strategies for clients.
TRAFFIC
riverbender.com

The Latest: Biden vaccine order moves closer to enforcement

WASHINGTON — The Biden’s administration’s mandate that employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing has moved one step closer to enforcement. On Tuesday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration finalized the initial draft of the emergency order and sent it to the White...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

With latest mission, China renews space cooperation vow

Shortly ahead of sending a new three-person crew to its space station, China on Friday renewed its commitment to international cooperation in the peaceful use of space. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said sending humans into space was a “common cause of mankind,” and China would “continue to extend the depth and breadth of international cooperation and exchanges” in crewed spaceflight and “make positive contributions to the exploration of the mysteries of the universe.” China is to send two men and one woman to spend six months aboard the Tianhe core module of its space station, with liftoff from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IBTimes

US, Israel Warn Iran Of Force If Nuclear Diplomacy Fails

US President Joe Biden's administration hinted Wednesday it could use force if diplomacy fails on Iran's nuclear program, rallying more closely than ever behind warnings by Israel. As negotiations with Iran remain at a standstill, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held three-way talks with the top diplomats of Israel...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Tuesday on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Iran over its escalating nuclear program. Bennett spoke at a conference in Jerusalem where he suggested that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem, and subject to global accountability. After talks between Tehran and world powers on reviving the nuclear deal stalled earlier this year, Iran has breached limits set by the accord. It has been enriching small amounts of uranium to its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade purity as its stockpile continues to grow.Bennett said he has made the case to other...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Beast

How Triple-Jabbed Israel Is Exposing America’s Booster Shot Blunders

Millions of Israelis rushed to pharmacies and clinics for their third dose of COVID vaccine after the country’s health regulators authorized boosters back in July, and the apparent result—four months on—is striking. For the roughly 4 million Israelis who’ve gotten boosted—that’s two-thirds of the adult population—COVID cases seem to have...
WORLD
The Independent

Israel's new PM to meet with Putin in Sochi, Russia

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will for the first time as premier meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month, with Iran at the top of the agenda. Bennett will travel Oct. 22 to meet Putin in the seaside resort city of Sochi Russia, to discuss political, security and economic issues, including the Iran nuclear program. Israel and Russia have long kept the diplomatic door open. The two countries operate a military hotline to coordinate air force operations over Syria to avoid clashes. Israel often attacks Iranian-linked targets in Syria, while Russia has provided support to the Syrian government.Russia also is one of the international parties that negotiated a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The deal fell apart after then-President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018. But the new U.S. administration is now trying to revive the deal with other international powers — a step that Israel opposes.Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, met many times with Putin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
DRONELIFE

Cargo Delivery by Drone: Malaysia’s Raya Airways Demonstrates Commercial Viability

Raya Airways of Malaysia is testing the commercial viability of cargo delivery by drone in Kuala Lumpur, using cargo drones from Pen Aviation. Raya Airways is performing a Proof of Commercialization (POC) project with Pen Aviation to demonstrate the commercial viability of cargo delivery by drone in the region. Raya hopes to be the first Malaysian freight service provider in ASEAN to operate cargo drones.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Israel says Palestinian car-ramming wounds paramilitary

A Palestinian driver struck and moderately wounded a member of Israel's paramilitary Border Police at a major checkpoint north of Jerusalem overnight, the police said Thursday.They said officers fired on the vehicle, causing it to crash into a wall, and arrested the suspect, a 22-year-old from the town of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank The police said it was a car-ramming attack.The Border Police had been removing unauthorized structures near the Qalandia checkpoint, on the main road between the West Bank city of Ramallah, where the Palestinian Authority is headquartered, and Jerusalem. Palestinians have carried out dozens...
WORLD
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

ABC News

423K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy