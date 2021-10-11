Chicago Weather: Severe Storms, Torrential Rain Come In Waves

CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe weather Monday evening came in waves. Multiple storm warnings were issued throughout the early evening. There were sightings of tornadoes southwest of the Chicago viewing area. Closer to home, the storms produced torrential rains and strong winds. Those storms moved out of Chicago by 10 p.m. and brought in cooler air overnight. On Tuesday, the clouds will linger, but no rain is expected for the White Sox-Astros playoff game.