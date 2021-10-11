CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man: No Way Home - Movie Theaters Spotted Using Fan-Made Poster

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough we've already seen an official trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home a poster from Marvel Studios has still yet to be released, and it's resulted in some movie theaters taking matter into their own hands. Despite many theaters using actual physical posters to promote upcoming releases, some have digital displays that cycle through a variety of poster art in their lobby displays and advertise a lot of titles rather than just one. With no official Spider-Man: No Way Home poster to speak of though, some theaters are using fan made posters, as noticed by @SpiderMan_News_ on Twitter. See it for yourself below!

crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Cancels the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Series

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast — Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista) — are fan-favorites who have embarked on all sorts of intergalactic adventures in both their own film franchise and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
TV SERIES
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Marvel Reportedly Offering Dave Bautista Millions to Stay in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has gone on record to say that he owes his Hollywood fame to Marvel but he's also expressed his frustrations over the way his character, Drax the Destroyer has been handled since his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The former wrestling superstar and multi-time WWE champion has grown increasingly unhappy with his MCU stint, so much so that he claims Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his final film in the franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Conjuring's True Story Revealed in New Documentary

An upcoming documentary film titled Bathsheba: Search for Evil claims to be telling the true story behind The Conjuring, the long-running horror franchise that stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as a heavily-fictionalized version of real-world paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren and their time with the Perron family who, in the early 1970s, experienced what they said was a haunting by the ghost of a witch named Bathsheba Sherman. The documentary, as the title suggests, will not focus on the Warrens, but on Sherman. The current owners of the "Conjuring house" claim that the place is haunted to this day.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Black Phone’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke Is a Terrifying Masked Kidnapper in Blumhouse Horror

The next nightmare-inducing Blumhouse horror movie is here. Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” set to hit theaters on February 4. Starring Ethan Hawke, the film follows an abducted boy locked in a basement stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is a black, antique telephone with a disconnected cord. However, the phone rings at night with calls from the dead children, helping the boy plot his escape. In the trailer, Hawke first appears in white face paint and a top hat, struggling with falling grocery bags...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye: Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Linda Cardellini's Appearance in New Trailer

A new Hawkeye trailer dropped today and featured more of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) having arrow-filled, holiday adventures in New York City. When the first trailer was released last month, some fans noticed that one important figure was missing: Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton. Laura, along with the rest of Clint's family, were blipped back at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but her absence in the first trailer and Clint's sudden appearance in New York had some folks speculating a break-up (after all, Clint did some unforgivable things during those five years they were gone). However, today's new trailer featured the return of Cardellini!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise. The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount. The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha...
MOVIES

