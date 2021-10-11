Spider-Man: No Way Home - Movie Theaters Spotted Using Fan-Made Poster

Though we've already seen an official trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home a poster from Marvel Studios has still yet to be released, and it's resulted in some movie theaters taking matter into their own hands. Despite many theaters using actual physical posters to promote upcoming releases, some have digital displays that cycle through a variety of poster art in their lobby displays and advertise a lot of titles rather than just one. With no official Spider-Man: No Way Home poster to speak of though, some theaters are using fan made posters, as noticed by @SpiderMan_News_ on Twitter. See it for yourself below!