18 arrested on drug trafficking, firearms charges

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Georgia has brought federal charges against 18 individuals as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force ongoing investigation into alleged drug trafficking in southwest Georgia. Special Photo

ALBANY – The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Georgia has brought federal charges against 18 individuals as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force ongoing investigation into alleged drug trafficking in southwest Georgia. An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

A federal grand jury returned a sealed, 45-count indictment recently alleging violations of drug conspiracy, drug distribution, drug possession with the intent to distribute, firearm possession by convicted felons and firearm possession during the commission of drug crimes. The indictment was unsealed on Oct. 4.

Juanjava Boggerty, 47, of Tifton is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- Five counts of distribution of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment, a fine of $5 million, or both, and at least four years of supervised release.

Bradrick Boston, 32, of Tifton, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- Two counts of distribution of cocaine base. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- Two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment, a fine of $5 million, or both, and at least four years of supervised release.

Rafon Carithers, 32, of Tifton, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, or both, and up to five years of supervised release.

-- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, or both, and up to three years of supervised release for each count.

Jehmeil Carmichael, 34, of Tifton, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

Clenton Davis, 32, of Ashburn, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

Keilaysha Dixon, 22, of Tifton, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, or both, and up to five years of supervised release.

Vontesha Dixon, 30, of Tifton, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

Brian Foster, 29, of Tifton, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, or both, and up to five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, or both, and up to three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of a firearm made in violation of the national firearms act. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a fine of $10,000, or both, and up to three years of supervised release.

Dante Hille, 27, of Ashburn, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of distribution of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment, a fine of $5 million, or both, and at least four years of supervised release.

Darrell Mack, 32, of Tifton, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of distribution of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment, a fine of $5 million, or both, and at least four years of supervised release.

McKevor Mulkey, 31, of Tifton, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- Six counts of distribution of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

Dmya Norris, 24, of Tifton, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment, a fine of $5 million, or both, and at least four years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, or both, and up to five years of supervised release.

Tevin Parker, 27, of Tifton, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of distribution of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of distribution of a controlled substance. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment, a fine of $5 million, or both, and at least four years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, or both, and up to five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, or both, and up to three years of supervised release.

Rishaun Richardson, 25, of Tifton, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $20 million, or both, and at least ten years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment, a fine of $2 million, or both, and at least six years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment, a fine of $2 million, or both, and at least six years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, or both, and up to five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, or both, and up to three years of supervised release.

Courtney Taylor, 38, of Tifton, Georgia is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $20 million, or both, and at least ten years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $20 million, or both, and at least ten years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, or both, and up to five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, or both, and up to three years of supervised release.

Jala Taylor, 23, of Tifton, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of distribution of methamphetamine. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment, a fine of $5 million, or both, and at least four years of supervised release.

Keyuntran Taylor, 21, of Ashburn, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

Damarius Williams, 24, of Tifton, is charged with:

-- One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10 million, or both, and at least five years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million, or both, and at least three years of supervised release.

-- One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, or both, and up to five years of supervised release.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

This case is an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation conducted by Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives; Georgia Bureau of Investigation; Mid-South Narcotics Task Force; Tifton Police Department; Tift County Sheriff’s Office; Turner County Sheriff’s Office; Crisp County Sheriff’s Office; Georgia Department of Corrections; Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melody Ellis and Leah McEwen are prosecuting the case.