Fall is here in all of its glory and we hope you’re enjoying the changing leaves as much as we are. Protecting this beautiful display is Chatham’s newest student organization, the Society of Ecological Restoration. Started this semester by a group of students at Eden Hall Campus, the organization acts as a local chapter of the international society working towards native plant species restoration. We spoke with the club’s President Searrah Bierker, Environmental Science ‘24, Vice President Madeline (Goldie) Seddon, Sustainability ‘22, and Treasurer Frances Hurst Brubaker, Environmental Science ‘24 to discuss what’s in store for this new and exciting club!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO