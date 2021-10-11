Bruce Poliquin says he plans to move to the Bangor area for his congressional race

As he gears up for a campaign to try to regain the 2nd District congressional seat he lost in 2018, Republican Bruce Poliquin is eyeing a move to the Bangor area. Poliquin has lived for years in a seaside house in Georgetown, in Maine’s 1st District, but maintained his residency on family property in the town of Oakland, just outside Waterville, during his two terms in the U.S. House.