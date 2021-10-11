Sumter Pink Walk will again be a virtual event

The Phoebe Sumter Foundation has announced that its Sumter Pink Walk for Cancer will be held virtually again this year due to ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Special Illustration

AMERICUS – The Phoebe Sumter Foundation has announced that its Sumter Pink Walk for Cancer will be held virtually again this year due to ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, set for Oct. 23, raises money for local cancer patients.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be gathering in person again this year, the health and safety of our community is our top priority,” Katherine Council, director of the Phoebe Sumter Foundation, said. “Cancer didn’t stop during the pandemic, and this is a great opportunity for people to unite from their homes and neighborhoods across the area to help raise funds for local cancer patients.”

Participants are encouraged to join the walk from their neighborhood, a park, a favorite trail or even on a treadmill on Oct. 23. Registration is $25 per person now through Friday and $35 per person from Saturday until the day of the event. Each registrant will receive a Sumter Pink T-shirt and a goodie bag with refreshments and coupons to local restaurants. To register go to phoebehealth.com/sumterpink.

The past two years, Sumter Pink has raised more than $29,000 for local cancer patients — providing needed support to patients through the Cancer Patient Emergency Fund and purchasing equipment to improve the experience and clinical outcomes of patients. This year funds raised will support the Phoebe Sumter Oncology building expansion to increase access and accommodate the needs of patients.

Breast cancer is the second-most-common cancer among women. For 2021, the American Cancer Society estimates nearly 281,550 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed, roughly 49,290 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ will be diagnosed (DCIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer), and that nearly 43,600 people will lose their battle with the disease.

Sponsors for this year’s Sumter Pink Walk are Citizen’s Bank, Fennessy Family, Louis A. Riccardi, DDS, and N. Alexandra Riccardi, Pat’s Place, Synovus, T31, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Junior Service League, Aramark, Walmart, Capital City Home Loans and Parker’s Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.