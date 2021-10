All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Greater Houston Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association will host its 2021 Annual Golden Fork Awards Gala. Surrounded by a Roaring '20s theme, restaurant industry and community leaders will gather to reflect on the immense challenges of the last year, raise funds for key causes, and to honor peers and allies who have supported and moved the hospitality industry forward.

