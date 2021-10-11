CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady celebrates victory with his mini-me Jack: “Best part of my day”

By Rebecah Jacobs
 3 days ago

Tom Brady and his son Jack shared a sweet moment together following the quarterback’s victory on the field on Sunday.

In a clip posted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Instagram page, the 44-year-old was seen walking with his 13-year-old son back to the locker room at Raymond James Stadium after the team’s 47-15 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The team captioned the picture, “Father son moment” with an emotional emoji, before Brady reposted the shot to his own Instagram Stories and added the caption, “Best Part of My Day.” He added a bunch of red heart emojis at the end to really seal the deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25PwpQ_0cNzSy9t00 Tom Brady

Brady shares John “Jack” Edward Thomas with ex Bridget Moynahan, while he’s also a father to son Benjamin , 11, and daughter Vivian , eight, with wife Gisele Bündchen , 41.

Back in August, the seven-time Super Bowl champion took to Instagram to announce that his eldest son was working as a ball boy for his team in Tampa.

“Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week... He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously ... just like his dad!” he wrote at the time.

For the quarterback’s latest win, Brady achieved another statistical milestone, according to ESPN, as he tossed more than 400 yards along with five touchdowns in the same game. This is the first time he’s achieved the lofty milestone in his decades-long career.

The Buccaneers coach, Bruce Arians, also sees the similarities between Tom Brady and his son, comparing the 44-year-old’s youthful enthusiasm about the game to that of his son.

“Every day he comes to practice, he’s 12,” he said. “I think it‘s Jack out there instead of him. He’s like a little kid out there.”

Brady recently returned to Florida after defeating his former team, the New England Patriots, last week at Gillette Stadium in his first game against them since signing with Tampa Bay last year.

In his short time with the Buccaneers, Brady proven that he’s so much more than the one team he spent most of his career with-- and his whole family couldn’t be prouder.

