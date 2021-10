Last week Gov. Murphy signed off on a law that no longer allows employers in the state to not hire or promote workers simply because they're 70 years of age or older. For many of us who didn't start working for our dad's business out of college, we'll likely have to work until we die. So it's refreshing to know we'll have one less hurdle to cross when the time comes for senior employment.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO