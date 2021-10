Michael Mealor and Hunter King have similar sentiments about reprising their roles as Y&R’s popular Kyle and Summer. “It’s like going back to high school after summer break,” he smiles. “You’re excited to see everybody and all of the stress washes away for a little while. You walk in and it’s nothing but fun and joy and happiness because it’s like coming home.” King adds, “The days have gone by so slowly since I was last there but as soon as I stepped into that building, it felt like yesterday. I have so many friends between the crew and the actors, so it felt so nice to be back.”

3 DAYS AGO