Opinion: 'Slow living' ideology beneficial for stressed college students

In his book, “Timeless Simplicity: Creative Living in a Consumer Society,” John Lane introduces an analogy about an industrialist and a fisherman. The fisherman, having caught all the fish he needed for the day, lay by his boat smoking a pipe. The industrialist approaches him and asks the fisherman why he has stopped fishing. If he had continued fishing, he would have more product to sell, and with the money could buy a bigger boat, use better equipment, catch more fish and make even more money. The industrialist says that if the fisherman did all of these things, then he could sit back and enjoy life.