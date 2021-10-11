CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare and Archival Materials Spotlighted in Special Collections Research Center’s Newest Exhibition

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse University Libraries’ Special Collections Research Center’s (SCRC) newest exhibition, “Explore and Connect: Selections from the Special Collections Research Center,” spotlights a curated selection of rare and archival materials which offer a small window into the possibilities that abound within the world of archival research. The primary sources represented in this exhibit span over 4,000 years of the human experience from the 21st century BCE to the 21st century CE and embody the diverse breadth of individual expression throughout time. Subject areas represented include broadcasting and journalism, activism and publishing, New York state history and reform, Syracuse University history and the Pan Am Flight 103/Lockerbie Air Disaster, early written and printed material, art, architecture and design, and music and recorded sound.

