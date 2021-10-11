Election workers accused of shredding voter applications

Here in Virginia, Election day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 2. How many of you knew that? According to a Knight Foundation report on why millennials are not voting in local politics, the number of you that probably did know and will vote is around 21 percent. That means that about 80 percent of you did not know or worse, did not care. Arguably, the most important decision of this upcoming election will be determining who is the next governor. Will it be Democrat Terry McAuliffe or Republican Glenn Youngkin? And, let me be absolutely clear: this op-ed is not an endorsement for either candidate. Why not you may ask? Because I personally do not care about who you are planning on voting for ( at least not for the sake of this op-ed). I simply want all of you who are reading this to make sure that you are registered and ready to cast your ballot on Election Day.

