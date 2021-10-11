Drier conditions starting Tuesday after early drizzle

RICHMOND, Va. -- Low pressure off the coast continues to spin moisture into the area as it eases a bit further away. Areas of light to heavy drizzle will persist through the late morning then skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy for the remainder of the day. The high will only be in the lower 70s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Drier and warmer air will be with us the rest of the week, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will move through the area on Saturday with the possibility of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 80s. It will then turn cooler and less humid on Sunday, with highs in the low 70s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

