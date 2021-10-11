CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mac Jones on M&F reveals what he didn't like about performance vs. Texans

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187SyA_0cNzPz9F00

Through five games of his NFL career, it's been pretty apparent Mac Jones is hard on himself both in wins and losses.

On Sunday, he recorded his first professional game-winning drive in the 25-22 win over the Texans, but that doesn't mean it was all positives to be taken away.

During his Monday appearance with Merloni & Fauria, Jones was asked what will be going in his "improvement journal" this week.

“I think I let the other team touch the ball too much," he said. "Whether I was throwing it away or not, or just the attempting to pass needs to be better. Either our guy touches it, or nobody touches it. I can work on that, but I am not going to be gun-shy or anything like that. Just there’s a more methodical way to go about it in trying to get the guys the ball. And if it’s not there than go to my next read or throw it away so that there’s no place I can put the ball. I did that far too many times [Sunday].”

Jones finished the game 23-for-30 passing with 231 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The rookie also discussed what it's been like working with Josh McDaniels during the games.

“He does a good job of coaching me hard, but at the same time sometimes I do things that in the game for whatever reason maybe I saw it one way and it really wasn’t, so he just likes to have those conversations with me and we’ve done a great job communicating during the game," he said. "He lets me play, which is great because you don’t want to be out there feeling like you’re trying to be one thing, and you can just go out there and play.

"Each week I just have to improve on doing it the right way and I feel like I honestly took a little bit of a step back there in doing exactly what I was supposed to do. Like I said, I let the other team touch the ball too many times and I’ll improve on that this week.”

The Patriots will host the Cowboys next Sunday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
NESN

Seven Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Win Over Texans

It wasn’t pretty, but the New England Patriots got back in the win column Sunday. New England shook off a miserable first half defensively and overcame a 13-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the Houston Texans 25-22 at NRG Stadium. Under the direction of rookie quarterback Mac Jones, the Patriots scored...
NFL
NESN

How Tom Brady, Mac Jones Performed In Patriots’ Loss To Buccaneers

FOXBORO, Mass. — In a dramatic, low-scoring, rain-soacked thriller at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the New England Patriots in his return to Gillette Stadium. Here’s a closer look at how Brady and his rookie Patriots counterpart, Mac Jones, performed in...
NFL
USA Today

Mac Jones reveals insightful tidbits about meeting with Bill Belichick

While the rest of the New England Patriots players get an off-day on Tuesday, quarterback Mac Jones spends that time another way. Jones uses his Tuesday’s to meet with head coach Bill Belichick. It was first revealed by the announcers on the Fox broadcast Sunday that these meetings took place every Tuesday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
The Ringer

What Does a “Successful” Rookie Season Look Like for Mac Jones?

This season was supposed to be different for the Patriots offense. The team spent a lot of money this offseason to ensure that it was. They splurged on two tight ends—Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry—after realizing how hard it is to play football without a good one. They signed two solid receivers in Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne to help fill out a painfully thin corps. And, most significantly, they replaced aging starting quarterback Cam Newton with a first-round rookie who plays more like the guy who led the Patriots to six Super Bowls over the last two decades.
NFL
AOL Corp

A hoarse Tom Brady didn't waste many words when he was asked about Mac Jones

When a player is asked about an opposing player, even if they don't directly square off or know much about them, they'll usually find a way to toss out some compliment. When Tom Brady was asked about Mac Jones, the New England Patriots rookie who has been compared to Brady often, Brady basically passed on saying anything.
NFL
art19.com

Mac Jones shouldn’t have to carry the load

NBC Sports Boston Insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talk about the New England Patriots and the NFL. New episodes drop every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Exclusive interviews with Kyle Van Noy on Tuesday's, and Matt Cassel on Thursday's. You can leave a question or comment for Tom or...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Patriots#American Football#M F#Merloni Fauria#Cowboys
cbslocal.com

Mac Jones Continues To Win Over Patriots Teammates: ‘He Looks Like A Baby Tom’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots didn’t win on Sunday night, when Tom Brady returned to his former home and — as usual — left Gillette Stadium with a win. Yet it wasn’t a total loss for the home team, as the young quarterback tasked with following in the footsteps of Brady acquitted himself quite well.
NFL
MassLive.com

What Tom Brady said about Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, breaking NFL passing record and someday returning to Patriots after Sunday’s game

FOXBOROUGH — In his press conference after what was probably his final game at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady hit on a wide range of topics. From his feelings about Bill Belichick to his assessment of Mac Jones and his post-playing career relationship with the Patriots, the future Hall of Fame quarterback was reflective after Sunday’s 19-17 win over his old team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Mac Jones uses Cam Newton-like audible vs. Buccaneers

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones used a Cam Newton-esque audible in the Buccaneers game on Sunday night. Check out the video below. Jones beat out Cam Newton for the starting job during fall camp and the Patriots released Newton. Of course, Newton famously does a touchdown celebration in which...
NFL
NBC Sports

Edelman evaluates Mac Jones' performance vs. Bucs

All eyes were on Tom Brady when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback returned to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots. But it's fair to say despite taking the loss, rookie QB Mac Jones outplayed the seven-time Super Bowl champion in Sunday's matchup. Jones completed 31 of his 40...
NFL
NBC Sports

Perry: Time for Patriots to protect Mac Jones, run the football vs. Texans

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones was decleated. Bucs linebacker Devin White sprinted through the middle of the Patriots offensive line, untouched, and laid his right shoulder into Jones' right armpit as Jones uncorked a pass down the field. White hit his target in such a way that the rookie quarterback was briefly sent airborne and twisted to the turf.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video reveals Tom Brady’s postgame message to Mac Jones

Tom Brady had no interest in talking about Mac Jones leading up to last Sunday’s big showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. However, he did have some encouraging words for the rookie after the game. Brady and Jones met briefly at midfield following Tampa Bay’s 19-17...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

Mac Jones on M&F explains his 'improvement journal'

When speaking to the media ahead of the Buccaneers game, Mac Jones mentioned his "improvement journal" where he jots down areas where he needs to get better. During his weekly appearance on Merloni & Fauria Monday, the rookie quarterback was asked about it. “It’s not a separate journal or anything,...
NFL
USA Today

Community discussion: Grading Mac Jones' performance through Week 4

The New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones to be their next quarterback, hopefully a franchise-altering talent. After four weeks, Jones has been almost exactly what he was billed to be: a mature and smart pocket passer who will prioritize efficiency over the big play. Jones’ stat line isn’t pretty, largely...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy