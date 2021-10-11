Mac Jones on M&F reveals what he didn't like about performance vs. Texans

Through five games of his NFL career, it's been pretty apparent Mac Jones is hard on himself both in wins and losses.

On Sunday, he recorded his first professional game-winning drive in the 25-22 win over the Texans, but that doesn't mean it was all positives to be taken away.

During his Monday appearance with Merloni & Fauria, Jones was asked what will be going in his "improvement journal" this week.

“I think I let the other team touch the ball too much," he said. "Whether I was throwing it away or not, or just the attempting to pass needs to be better. Either our guy touches it, or nobody touches it. I can work on that, but I am not going to be gun-shy or anything like that. Just there’s a more methodical way to go about it in trying to get the guys the ball. And if it’s not there than go to my next read or throw it away so that there’s no place I can put the ball. I did that far too many times [Sunday].”

Jones finished the game 23-for-30 passing with 231 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The rookie also discussed what it's been like working with Josh McDaniels during the games.

“He does a good job of coaching me hard, but at the same time sometimes I do things that in the game for whatever reason maybe I saw it one way and it really wasn’t, so he just likes to have those conversations with me and we’ve done a great job communicating during the game," he said. "He lets me play, which is great because you don’t want to be out there feeling like you’re trying to be one thing, and you can just go out there and play.

"Each week I just have to improve on doing it the right way and I feel like I honestly took a little bit of a step back there in doing exactly what I was supposed to do. Like I said, I let the other team touch the ball too many times and I’ll improve on that this week.”

The Patriots will host the Cowboys next Sunday afternoon.