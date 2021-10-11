CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dusty Baker quips back at Ryan Tepera after accusations of sign stealing: 'I never even heard his name before'

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11AMQq_0cNzPqCi00

(670 The Score) After White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera implied the Astros stole signs in the first two games of their American League Division Series, Houston manager Dusty Baker quipped back at Tepera on Monday.

“I haven't heard anybody even talk about it to tell you the truth,” Baker said after Game 4 was pushed back to Tuesday due to rain in the forecast Monday. “You know, he can say what he wants to say. I never even, you know, heard his name before, you know, until we played the White Sox. So, no, man. I'm not bothered at all by it really because, you know, most of my life they've been talking stuff on me anyway, you know what I mean, so let them talk.”

Tepera made the accusation after the White Sox’s 12-6 win in Game 3 on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where the Astros struck out 16 times after combining to whiff 16 times in the first two games of the series. Tepera referenced the Astros continuing to do “sketchy stuff.” The Houston organization cheated in its 2017 World Series run and the 2018 season by illegally using technology to steal signs, an MLB investigation previously found.

Baker defended his club, pointing out the Astros had nearly identical offensive splits at home and on the road. Houston had a .787 OPS at home and .780 OPS on the road in 2021. The Astros averaged 5.3 runs at home and 5.4 runs on the road.

“Well, those are heavy accusations,” Baker said of Tepera’s comments. “We're about the same runs, OPS and everything as we are – well, actually, better on the road than we are at home. And so then I think they're actually better at home than they are, you know, on the road.

“And so I don't have much, you know, response to that other than I was listening to Eric Clapton this morning, and he had a song, you know, before you accuse me, you need today to look at yourself. You know what I mean? That's all I got to say.”

Tepera, 33, is in his seventh MLB season. He threw two scoreless innings in the White Sox's win Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Ryan Tepera
Person
Eric Clapton
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker, Astros upset over Yasmani Grandal play

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros were upset over a call that went in the Chicago White Sox’s favor during Game 3 of their ALDS on Sunday night in Chicago. The White Sox were leading 7-6 and had runners on the corners with nobody out and Yasmani Grandal up in the bottom of the fourth. Grandal hit a slow chopper to first, and Yuli Gurriel charged and fielded it. Gurriel threw home to try and stop Luis Robert from scoring. However, his throw hit Grandal, who was running on the grass inside the baseline.
MLB
FanSided

Watch White Sox fans erupt after Jose Altuve hit by pitch (Video)

Chicago White Sox fans were ecstatic when Carlos Rodon plunked Jose Altuve on the shoulder in Game 4. The Astros appear destined for the ALCS, but not before Jose Altuve had to wear one on the shoulder. The Houston second baseman has been the victim of inside pitches all season. And when he does end up wearing one on the road, the crowd generally loves it.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#The White Sox
FanSided

Did Astros players stop Justin Verlander first pitch ceremony in its tracks?

Houston Astros players told management they didn’t want Justin Verlander to throw out the first pitch against the White Sox, according to a sports radio host. Justin Verlander hasn’t pitched for the Astros since July 24, 2020. He may have had the opportunity to take the mound ahead of Game 1 of the ALDS against the White Sox, in a ceremonial role, at least. His teammates apparently nixed that idea.
MLB
FanSided

Astros get brutal injury update on Lance McCullers before ALCS

The Houston Astros are ALCS-bound but they may have to face the loaded Red Sox lineup without Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. got the ball for the Houston Astros as the Game 4 starter in the eventual series-clinching win for the club over the White Sox. Outside of a solo home run given up to Gavin Sheets, the right-handed hurler looked good with just the one earned run over four innings, this after allowing four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings in Game 1.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
NESN

Nathan Eovaldi Didn’t Mince Words About His Feelings Toward Astros

There’s plenty of history — both on-field and off — between the Red Sox and the Houston Astros, and it’s all about to come to a head as the teams face off in the American League Championship Series. Naturally, Nathan Eovaldi has strong feelings toward his upcoming opponent. “I don’t...
MLB
The Big Lead

Four Replacements For Luis Rojas as Mets Managers

The New York Mets have decided not to pick up the option on manager Luis Rojas' contract for 2022. That means they're back in the market for a new skipper after back-to-back disappointing seasons. It will be a fascinating offseason for the Mets, with a lot of high-profile free agents available, an owner willing to spend and a managerial opening.
MLB
FanSided

3 White Sox players who won’t be back after losing ALDS

The Chicago White Sox came up short in the ALDS with a 3-1 series loss to the Astros. These three players won’t be returning to run it back in 2022. After fighting back to make the ALDS series 2-1 with a win at home, the Chicago White Sox were on the wrong end of a hit parade again in Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon, giving the Astros the series win and ending Chicago’s postseason abruptly.
MLB
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
299
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy