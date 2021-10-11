Dusty Baker quips back at Ryan Tepera after accusations of sign stealing: 'I never even heard his name before'

(670 The Score) After White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera implied the Astros stole signs in the first two games of their American League Division Series, Houston manager Dusty Baker quipped back at Tepera on Monday.

“I haven't heard anybody even talk about it to tell you the truth,” Baker said after Game 4 was pushed back to Tuesday due to rain in the forecast Monday. “You know, he can say what he wants to say. I never even, you know, heard his name before, you know, until we played the White Sox. So, no, man. I'm not bothered at all by it really because, you know, most of my life they've been talking stuff on me anyway, you know what I mean, so let them talk.”

Tepera made the accusation after the White Sox’s 12-6 win in Game 3 on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where the Astros struck out 16 times after combining to whiff 16 times in the first two games of the series. Tepera referenced the Astros continuing to do “sketchy stuff.” The Houston organization cheated in its 2017 World Series run and the 2018 season by illegally using technology to steal signs, an MLB investigation previously found.

Baker defended his club, pointing out the Astros had nearly identical offensive splits at home and on the road. Houston had a .787 OPS at home and .780 OPS on the road in 2021. The Astros averaged 5.3 runs at home and 5.4 runs on the road.

“Well, those are heavy accusations,” Baker said of Tepera’s comments. “We're about the same runs, OPS and everything as we are – well, actually, better on the road than we are at home. And so then I think they're actually better at home than they are, you know, on the road.

“And so I don't have much, you know, response to that other than I was listening to Eric Clapton this morning, and he had a song, you know, before you accuse me, you need today to look at yourself. You know what I mean? That's all I got to say.”

Tepera, 33, is in his seventh MLB season. He threw two scoreless innings in the White Sox's win Sunday.