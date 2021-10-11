CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lucas Raymond could start NHL career on Red Wings' top line

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqtoX_0cNzPogU00

After the Red Wings drafted Lucas Raymond fourth overall last October, Dylan Larkin started doing some research. He watched Raymond in the World Juniors, where he put up five points in five games for Team Sweden. He read articles about Raymond's skillset. He got to know Raymond as much as he could from afar.

And then Larkin got on the ice with the 19-year-old before the start of training camp last month.

"And right away I knew he was a special player," Larkin said Monday. "Thinks the game, has great hands and can skate."

On Thursday, the Red Wings will open the 2021-22 season against the Lightning. And Raymond may well be playing on Detroit's top line with Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi.

"Do I like the look of that line with Bert, Larks and Lucas? Yeah, potentially we like the look of that line," Jeff Blashill said Monday. "Bert is a guy who goes and gets pucks a lot, Larks brings that pace high and Lucas is a really smart, savvy offensive player. But we’ll have to continue to watch it and see."

The trio played together to close out the preseason, with mixed results for Raymond. After posting six points in his first three exhibition games, he went pointless in his final three. But with Monday's news that Detroit has released winger Bobby Ryan from his professional tryout, it's increasingly likely that Raymond makes the team. And he won't make the team to play a bottom-six role.

Plus, the rookie can only benefit from playing with Larkin.

"Larks gives anyone he plays with pace, and I think one thing Lucas has to continue to learn is how to play at that higher pace," Blashill said. "He’s a really smart player who has to move his feet more, in my opinion, to go get pucks, to pressure, to do those type of things. But Larkin kind of forces you to play at a pretty high pace."

With Raymond, it all comes back to the smarts. His mind for the game is what stands out the most at this point in his career, precisely because his career is so young. He can stick-handle and pass, and he can most certainly shoot, and he can do all these things while thinking a play or two ahead. Larkin said he's enjoyed playing with Raymond because "he thinks at a different level."

"He’s a smart player -- I can’t say that enough," Larkin said. "And he makes great plays. He's the kind of guy who you better have your stick on the ice and ready, because he’s going to find a way to get it through."

Like when Raymond set up Larkin for a power play goal with a perfectly-timed seam pass a couple weeks ago against the Blue Jackets. The Wings are desperate for more of that this season. Raymond will likely have an opportunity to provide it right away.

"It just depends for him if he can keep it going (after) the opening couple games," Larkin said. "You get a lot of excitement as a 19-year-old playing in the NHL and you ride that as much as you can. Your dream comes true and your life changes for the better, so it’s exciting. I’ve always thought he’s going to be a special player."

Comments / 0

Related
wingsnation.com

Lucas Raymond scores in Red Wings pre-season debut

Detroit Red Wings 2020 first-round draft pick Lucas Raymond swiftly made an impact in his pre-season debut with the team, picking up a goal and an assist in a victory on home ice. The Wings defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 in Thursday’s exhibition play. Raymond suited up in front of...
NHL
Mining Journal

Detroit Red Wings down Chicago Blackhawks in NHL preseason shootout

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago captain Jonathan Toews played for the first time in more than a year Wednesday night in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit. Toews assisted on Dominik Kubalik’s goal late in the first period in the exhibition game and opened the shootout with a goal. The...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Lucas Raymond helps power up Detroit Red Wings in 6-4 exhibition loss to Chicago

The Detroit Red Wings did something they’ve rarely done in the past couple seasons: Look dangerous on the power play. Their Monday contest against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena was only an exhibition game, but for a team looking for confidence, seeing the puck go in three times was a good boost.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Ryan
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Jeff Blashill
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Oilers, Flames, Predators, Penguins, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Detroit Red Wings received bad news when it comes to Jakub Vrana. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have learned that Josh Archibald is dealing with a mysterious illness. What is the latest on contract talks between Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames? Finally, what are the chances the Nashville Predators bring back Mattias Ekholm or the Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang?
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings Raymond Deserves Serious Consideration for Roster Spot

There’s no shortage of praise for Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman and what he has been able to do at the NHL Draft. He’s made some huge steals and moves that upset the expert rankings. In the 2021 offseason, he took Sebastian Cossa of the Edmonton Oil Kings 15th overall instead of Jesper Wallstedt of Lulea. Before that pick, Yzerman selected Simon Edvinsson 6th overall, though he wasn’t expected to be selected that high. There were many opinions about who those picks should have been.
NHL
Yardbarker

The Grind Line: Predicting The Red Wings’ 2021-22 Top Lines

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week, Devin Little, Patrick Brown, Kyle Knopp, and Jeff Middleton are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
NHL
chatsports.com

Raymond, Fabbri lead attack as Red Wings cruise 6-2

Detroit — The Red Wings want Lucas Raymond to be noticeable, make an impact, and be one of the best players on the ice when he is playing these exhibition games. If Raymond does that, he'll be on the opening-night roster. One game in, Raymond was very noticeable. Raymond scored...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wings#The Red Wings#The World Juniors#Team Sweden
wingsnation.com

Lucas Raymond making strong case to break training camp with Red Wings

The future is now, well, it’s almost here for the Detroit Red Wings. One of their most prized possessions, prospect Lucas Raymond, is off to an incredible start this pre-season, which begs the question, will he open the regular season in the National Hockey League?. Unfortunately, there isn’t an answer...
NHL
NHL

RECAP: Offense Finds Rhythm as Blackhawks Top Red Wings, 6-4

Penalty kill the only blemish as Chicago takes preseason win in Detroit. The Blackhawks held multi-goal leads early and late and never trailed on the night, taking a wild preseason tilt in Detroit over the Red Wings on Monday night, 6-4. "When we were good, we were really good," head...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings send three to Juniors

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned defenseman Alex Cotton to the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes and released right wing Davis "T-Bone" Codd and defenseman Mason Ward from their amateur tryouts. The Red Wings currently have 51 players on their training camp roster: 29 forwards, 17 defensemen and...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings D Moritz Seider blasts home his 1st unofficial NHL goal (VIDEO)

The Detroit Red Wings selected German defenseman Moritz Seider with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, and are banking on him to be a major part of their future. And so far, he’s looking every bit as good as advertised. Tonight during his team’s exhibition matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, he blasted a shot from the point past goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for his first National Hockey League goal, albeit in pre-season play:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Red Wings' power play, Lucas Raymond stand out in 6-4 loss to Blackhawks

Detroit — The Red Wings lost to the Chicago Blackhawks Monday 6-4 in somewhat of a rarity in the hockey calendar — an entertaining exhibition game. Entertaining, and noteworthy on several levels, as the regular-season opener on Oct. 14 draws nearer. The Wings scored three, count them, three, power-play goals...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Lucas Raymond showing he belongs with Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings drafted Swedish forward Lucas Raymond with the 4th overall selection in the 2020 Draft last year, and they’re banking on him eventually being a major part of their future. And so far in exhibition play, he’s shown that he can play in the National Hockey League....
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Guessing the lineup

The Detroit Red Wings will open the 2021-22 season on Thursday, Oct. 14, at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Detroit made several changes in the offseason with a list of key acquisitions in an effort to improve all areas of the game -- scoring, defense and goaltending. This is a team in rebuild mode, but the future screams potential.
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings: Could Pius Suter be one of Yzerman’s Best Pickups?

One of the more heralded moves in Detroit Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman’s tenure was the signing of Pius Suter this offseason. Discarded shockingly by the Chicago Blackhawks, Yzerman wasted no time and scooped up the Swiss center. Now it will be interesting to see just what the guy can...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings reduce roster by 12

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today assigned defensemen Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower and Donovan Sebrango and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins and goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. Additionally, the Red Wings released forwards Turner Elson, Jon Martin, Dominik Shine, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, Hayden Verbeek and Dennis Yan from their professional tryouts.
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: 2021 NHL Pacific Division Preview

This year, the Detroit Red Wings play 16 games against Pacific Division teams. Detroit will play a two-game, home-and-home series against each of the eight teams. Three of the eight teams currently are over the salary cap allowed by the NHL. This week, Edmonton, Vancouver and Vegas will have to reduce their team salaries in order to meet the league mandated upper limit of $81.5 million. This can be done by placing players on LTIR, placing players on waivers and having those players picked up by another team, or trading players for prospects and draft choices in order to reduce payroll.
NHL
chatsports.com

Tyler Bertuzzi scores in return, Detroit Red Wings top Penguins 4-2 in exhibition

The Detroit Red Wings didn’t get much of a test in their penultimate exhibition game, but they welcomed back a teammate for the first time in nine months. Tyler Bertuzzi mixed it up like old times Thursday at Little Caesars Arena as the Wings faced a Pittsburgh Penguins team lacking in star power. Joe Veleno scored on a one-timer with 4:32 to play in the third period and Bertuzzi added an empty-net goal to secure a 4-2 victory.
NHL
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy