Lucas Raymond could start NHL career on Red Wings' top line

After the Red Wings drafted Lucas Raymond fourth overall last October, Dylan Larkin started doing some research. He watched Raymond in the World Juniors, where he put up five points in five games for Team Sweden. He read articles about Raymond's skillset. He got to know Raymond as much as he could from afar.

And then Larkin got on the ice with the 19-year-old before the start of training camp last month.

"And right away I knew he was a special player," Larkin said Monday. "Thinks the game, has great hands and can skate."

On Thursday, the Red Wings will open the 2021-22 season against the Lightning. And Raymond may well be playing on Detroit's top line with Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi.

"Do I like the look of that line with Bert, Larks and Lucas? Yeah, potentially we like the look of that line," Jeff Blashill said Monday. "Bert is a guy who goes and gets pucks a lot, Larks brings that pace high and Lucas is a really smart, savvy offensive player. But we’ll have to continue to watch it and see."

The trio played together to close out the preseason, with mixed results for Raymond. After posting six points in his first three exhibition games, he went pointless in his final three. But with Monday's news that Detroit has released winger Bobby Ryan from his professional tryout, it's increasingly likely that Raymond makes the team. And he won't make the team to play a bottom-six role.

Plus, the rookie can only benefit from playing with Larkin.

"Larks gives anyone he plays with pace, and I think one thing Lucas has to continue to learn is how to play at that higher pace," Blashill said. "He’s a really smart player who has to move his feet more, in my opinion, to go get pucks, to pressure, to do those type of things. But Larkin kind of forces you to play at a pretty high pace."

With Raymond, it all comes back to the smarts. His mind for the game is what stands out the most at this point in his career, precisely because his career is so young. He can stick-handle and pass, and he can most certainly shoot, and he can do all these things while thinking a play or two ahead. Larkin said he's enjoyed playing with Raymond because "he thinks at a different level."

"He’s a smart player -- I can’t say that enough," Larkin said. "And he makes great plays. He's the kind of guy who you better have your stick on the ice and ready, because he’s going to find a way to get it through."

Like when Raymond set up Larkin for a power play goal with a perfectly-timed seam pass a couple weeks ago against the Blue Jackets. The Wings are desperate for more of that this season. Raymond will likely have an opportunity to provide it right away.

"It just depends for him if he can keep it going (after) the opening couple games," Larkin said. "You get a lot of excitement as a 19-year-old playing in the NHL and you ride that as much as you can. Your dream comes true and your life changes for the better, so it’s exciting. I’ve always thought he’s going to be a special player."