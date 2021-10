Yeah I’m an OSU fan and I want my Cowboys to win every game regardless but all of a sudden it’s more important to me than usual because of the grander scheme of things. In the short term the top of the Big 12 doesn’t look so heavy this year. The mighty Sooners have looked positively average and while I don’t expect them to stay that way at least for now the door seems open for a team to break their conference championship streak. The Cyclones, OU’s presumed challenger, have already dropped a conference game (and another to the rival Hawkeyes) and have looked out of sync offensively. Texas always has the horses to compete but are in a transition year yet again and that usually causes a few games to go sideways on a team.

