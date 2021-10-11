CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter now allows you to ‘remove followers’

By Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzhej_0cNzPbD300

(NEXSTAR) – Twitter announced Monday that all users will have a new level of control when it comes to managing their followers.

Last month, Twitter Support announced that they were testing the ability to remove followers manually without blocking them.

Now anyone can trim unwanted followers by going to their profile, clicking “followers,” then clicking the three-dot icon and selecting “remove this follower.”

Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Other social media apps, such as Instagram, have already offered the tool as a more surreptitious way of keeping one’s content out of the feeds of unwanted users.

Previously, a blocked Twitter user would see that they had been barred from seeing someone’s tweets and interacting with them, which could give rise to angry retaliation on other platforms.

Some users resorted to a workaround called a “ soft block ,” which entailed blocking an abusive user, which removed that person from the list of followers, then unblocking them, according to TechCrunch.

Tech Bytes: Twitter ‘heads-up’ feature, Alexa more time to ask questions, Leonardo, the two-legged flying robot

Bloomberg reported last month that Twitter is working on several privacy tools, including archiving tweets, hiding liked tweets, and leaving conversations.

