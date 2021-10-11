CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Kraken name Mark Giordano first captain in franchise history

The Seattle Kraken officially introduced defenseman Mark Giordano as the franchise’s first captain on Monday.

Giordano, who spent eight years wearing the “C” with the Calgary Flames, will lead the expansion team onto the ice for Tuesday night’s season opener against the host Vegas Golden Knights.

The 38-year-old veteran has accumulated 509 points (143 goals, 366 assists) in 949 games over 15 seasons, all with Calgary. He won the 2018-19 Norris Trophy as the league’s top blueliner and took home the 2019-20 Mark Messier Leadership Award.

Seattle will rotate four players as alternate captains: forwards Jordan Eberle, Jaden Schwartz and Yanni Gourde and defenseman Adam Larsson.

–Field Level Media

