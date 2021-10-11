CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 8th through 11th

 3 days ago

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Oct. 10.

  • 304* new positive cases, 27,638 total. *(includes 10/8-10/10)
    • 10/8: 102
    • 10/9: 98
    • 10/10: 104
  • 1,075 active positive cases.
  • 4.2% positivity rate.
  • 2* new COVID-19-related death, 481 total. *(includes 10/8-10/10)
    • 10/8: 1
    • 10/9: 1
    • 10/10: 0
  • 1,917 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 64 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 39 unvaccinated/25 vaccinated
    • 35 at MVHS.
    • 17 at Rome Health.
    • 12 out of county.
      • 14 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
        • 11 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
      • 10 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 13 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 3 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
    • 12-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 20-29 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 30-39 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 12 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/8 vaccinated
    • 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b .

Researchers: Evidence insufficient to back THC concentration cap

There is strong demand among marijuana users for products with high concentrations of THC, the main psychoactive compound that provides many of the drug's cognitive effects, but Cannabis Control Commission researchers said there is not enough scientific evidence of the risks of high-potency products to recommend setting a limit.
Is mixing vaccines effective?

As the country's top public health organizations continue to debate the booster shots the National Institutes of Health says mixing and matching of Covid-19 boosters is safe and effective.
CHICOPEE, MA
