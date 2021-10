This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. If you haven’t noticed here on Gimme Some Oven, I’m one of those people who unabashedly loves making just about every possible kind of pumpkin recipe this time of year. From classic pumpkin bread to pumpkin rolls, cinnamon rolls, cupcakes, cookies, scones and more, I absolutely adore a good pumpkin sweet treat. And, I also have to say that I love a good naturally-sweetened treat as well, such as my lightened-up takes on traditional pumpkin pie, pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin cream cold brew, and my favorite healthy pumpkin muffins. Or savory pumpkin recipes, such as this cozy Thai curried pumpkin soup or smoky pumpkin mac and cheese.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO