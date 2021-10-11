CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel police seek help identifying assault suspects

 3 days ago
LAUREL - The Laurel Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in an assault.

According to a press release issued Monday, the assault happened on Sept. 6, 2021 at a restaurant in Laurel.

The police department said it is asking for assistance in identifying the female and the male in the attached photos.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the persons in the photos is asked to contact Detective Sauter with the Laurel Police Department at 406-628-8737. You may remain anonymous.

No other information about the incident was released Monday, but the department previously said it was investigating a Sept. 6 stabbing.

RELATED: Police continue to investigate Laurel stabbing

Courtesy Laurel Police Department

Courtesy Laurel Police Department

