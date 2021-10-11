CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering police asking public for help identifying theft suspect

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Kettering police theft suspect

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

Police say they are looking to identify a man accused in a theft that took place at a local business on Saturday, September 25 at approximately 8 p.m.

The police department released photos of the suspect who was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information that can help police identify the man is asked to contact Ptl. Wager at 937-296-2555.

Kettering Theft Suspect

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

