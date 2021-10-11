Kettering police asking public for help identifying theft suspect

Kettering police theft suspect

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

Police say they are looking to identify a man accused in a theft that took place at a local business on Saturday, September 25 at approximately 8 p.m.

The police department released photos of the suspect who was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information that can help police identify the man is asked to contact Ptl. Wager at 937-296-2555.

Kettering Theft Suspect

