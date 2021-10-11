CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Walmart's incredibly affordable 4K Android TV box just got even cheaper

By Will Sattelberg
Android Police
Android Police
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walmart released a 4K-capable streaming box under its Onn brand earlier this year, and to our surprise, it was actually pretty great. It undercut Google’s latest Chromecast by $20 while featuring excellent image quality and performance — the two most important factors for any TV-focused gadget. It was already comfortably in the “impulse buy” zone, but if you’ve been waiting for it to drop even lower, your time has finally come.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect plus top offers available now

Walmart's Black Friday deals aren't too far off with Black Friday just two months away, and this year we expect Walmart's Black Friday sale to be the biggest we've seen yet. Easily one of the best Black Friday sales of the year, Walmart's biggest holiday sale offers site wide discounts on pretty much every type of product you can think of. From deals on electronics to sales on beauty products, Walmart's Black Friday sale will cover thousands of products and bring massive discounts site wide.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Outlet Just Marked Down So Much Furniture by Up to 50% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Searching for furniture can often feel overwhelming — especially if you can't narrow down where to look. Instead of spending hours scrolling through accent chairs on five different sites, head straight to Amazon's secret outlet, which is always packed with deals on all kinds of furniture. You'll find massive discounts in just about every department, including kitchen tools and toys and games, and right now the furniture section is overflowing with not-to-be-missed deals.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Tv Apps#Google Tv#Streaming Tv#K Android Tv#Chromecast#The Play Store#Paramount#Paranormal Activity
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

You shouldn’t hold yourself back from taking advantage of 4K TV deals, as there’s nothing like watching your favorite shows on your home theater setup to unwind after a long day. It’s recommended to get the largest screen that your budget allows, but with Best Buy TV deals, which includes 70-inch TV deals, you might be surprised that you can afford a massive display. For example, Best Buy is selling the Hisense 70A6G at $270 off, bringing the price of the 70-inch 4K TV down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

This Amazon Prime perk ends Oct. 25. Here's what it means for your membership

Your Prime membership comes with several perks. The biggest one is free two-day shipping on some items that may take weeks from other retailers. But the annual cost comes with a few other popular perks like Prime Video and Prime Music. With Prime, you can save time and money if you know the ins and outs of all of the available services. Some medications can be delivered to your door for free and you can even get a new wardrobe with personalized help (more below).
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
goodhousekeeping.com

The Best Walmart Black Friday Sales We Expect to See in 2021

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and if your favorite part of Thanksgiving weekend is the shopping, then you know it's crucial to plan ahead so that you can snag the best deals on Black Friday. Of course, Walmart is one of the most popular places to shop amazing deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday — you can expect to find major discounts on everything from kitchen appliances, smart home devices, bedding, TVs, air fryers and more at the retailer's website and brick-and-mortar stores. So we highly suggest taking a break from planning your Thanksgiving meal to read our guide to finding the best Black Friday 2021 deals at Walmart.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

If you’ve got some tech products in mind that you’re planning to buy, you should probably look them up on Walmart to check for discounts as the retailer seems to be having a tech flash sale. The offers that are available include laptop deals, Chromebook deals, Roku deals, 4K TV deals, and 70-inch TV deals, among many others, covering everything that you might need or want right now.
SHOPPING
The Verge

Hisense’s 55-inch 4K QLED TV is cheaper than ever

Hisense’s U6G QLED TV in the 55-inch size is discounted at Amazon and Best Buy today. Normally $649.99, you can pick it up from either Best Buy or Amazon for just $520. Its quantum dot LED-backlit display should offer better contrast and color accuracy than the many low-end models available around the $400-$500 price range. It has Google Assistant built in, too, along with support for a bevy of streaming apps, including YouTube, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more. It has four HDMI ports and a native refresh rate of 60Hz.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Early Black Friday deal: LG C1 OLED TV is $700 off right now

Black Friday sales are fast approaching, meaning some of the biggest retailers are already putting their best tech products on ridiculous discounts ahead of the big day. So if you're on the lookout to score yourself an OLED TV on an epic deal, we've got you covered. Right now, Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Who knew you could grab a top-notch Bissell vac for just $34 at Amazon?

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’ve ever had to replace a vacuum, you know how expensive it can be. Some models run well into the hundreds, and many robovacs are even pricier. But it doesn't have to be that way: Amazon shoppers believe they’ve found the best budget model around.
ELECTRONICS
goodhousekeeping.com

Walmart Just Announced Its Top Holiday Toys for 2021

With the holidays near, kids' wish lists are starting to fill up — fast. But with all the games, puzzles, dolls, action figures and STEM toys out there, you might be struggling to narrow down your shopping list to the very best gifts for the special kid in your life. That's where Walmart's Top Holiday Toys list comes in. Like Amazon's highly anticipated toy list, Walmart makes its own predictions for the holiday season's must-have toys each year. And just like we do at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab, Walmart has real kids test the toys too, so you can be sure you're getting something that has a special sign off by toddlers, tweens or teens themselves.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

You can’t afford to miss this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal

If you’re looking for a great new 4K TV for less then we’ve got the deal for you with the LG 50-inch Class UP8000 down to just $500 at Best Buy. Always a reliable name in the TV-making world, this LG 50-inch Class UP8000 offers many of the benefits of a great TV without breaking the bank. As always, you’ll need to be quick to snap up this offer as we can’t see stock lasting forever.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy